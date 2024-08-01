Annual Prinfest at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley raises thousands for Pendleside Hospice
And landlady Justine Bedford revealed that was the final one. As next year the festival will be re branded as DycheFest. Justine said: “It just feels like the right time to re-brand after all the success as The Royal Dyche.”
The pub hosted three days packed full of live music indoors and in the marquee from local bands, acts and DJs and raised the terrific sum of £2,663 which Justine is rounding up to £3,000 to hit the target set for Pendleside Hospice.
And Justine has thanked everyone for their support for the event and in particular sound engineers Joseph Rainbird (Birdland Recording) and Leon Akbar and Liam Waters (Urban Monstah), Raidy’s and Ron’s Pizza and also Remedy nightspot for hosting an ‘after’ party.
DycheFest takes place next year from Friday to Sunday, July 25th to 27th.
