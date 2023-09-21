Burnley boozer The Royal Dyche, which sits proudly in the shadow of Turf Moor, has been named ‘The Best Pub to Watch Sports’ in the Great British Pub Awards 2023.

The popular pub in Yorkshire Street, which bears the name of the legendary former Clarets manager, scooped the top award at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester where proud landlady Justine Lorriman was on hand to collect the prize.

Delighted Justine said: “I really didn’t expect to win the award, I was overjoyed to just be a finalist but to walk away as the Best Pub To Watch Sport is phenomenal.

“I didn’t have a speech prepared, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my team and my customers for supporting me this last decade. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and congratulated me, all the support has been overwhelming.

The Royal Dyche landlady Justine Lorriman and wife Steph at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in Manchester

“I can’t believe how far we have come and I hope I can keep building on this. It means the world to be able to bring something positive to our town and I hope I can continue to make everyone proud.”

Formerly The Princess Royal, the long-standing Burnley hostelry, a popular haunt for Clarets fans, was renamed in honour of then-Burnley manager Sean Dyche in recognition of his work at Turf Moor.

And the man himself, now Everton manager, texted Justine his congratulations, while Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace also Tweeted his support.

Justine Lorriman, landlady of The Royal Dyche, at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in Manchester

Justine added: “I attended the awards with my wife Steph. I also received a text from Dychey himself saying well done!

“I just feel we provide a great venue for live sport, but as a pub you can’t rely on a just a sporting event to bring in trade – it’s all about what comes before and after that too.

“I always try and go above and beyond for my customers, whether it’s free food, live music/DJ’s or something completely different. The pub itself has been a working progress and the memorabilia/artwork has grown from 10 years of hard work. I also think we edged it purely down to us becoming a community hub too.”