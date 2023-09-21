News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces

The Royal Dyche named 'Best Pub to Watch Sports' at Great British Pub Awards 2023

Burnley boozer The Royal Dyche, which sits proudly in the shadow of Turf Moor, has been named ‘The Best Pub to Watch Sports’ in the Great British Pub Awards 2023.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The popular pub in Yorkshire Street, which bears the name of the legendary former Clarets manager, scooped the top award at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester where proud landlady Justine Lorriman was on hand to collect the prize.

Delighted Justine said: “I really didn’t expect to win the award, I was overjoyed to just be a finalist but to walk away as the Best Pub To Watch Sport is phenomenal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I didn’t have a speech prepared, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my team and my customers for supporting me this last decade. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and congratulated me, all the support has been overwhelming.

Most Popular
The Royal Dyche landlady Justine Lorriman and wife Steph at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in ManchesterThe Royal Dyche landlady Justine Lorriman and wife Steph at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in Manchester
The Royal Dyche landlady Justine Lorriman and wife Steph at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in Manchester

“I can’t believe how far we have come and I hope I can keep building on this. It means the world to be able to bring something positive to our town and I hope I can continue to make everyone proud.”

Formerly The Princess Royal, the long-standing Burnley hostelry, a popular haunt for Clarets fans, was renamed in honour of then-Burnley manager Sean Dyche in recognition of his work at Turf Moor.

And the man himself, now Everton manager, texted Justine his congratulations, while Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace also Tweeted his support.

Read More
Burnley opera singer Seán Ruane to host classical Christmas concert in Bacup
Justine Lorriman, landlady of The Royal Dyche, at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in ManchesterJustine Lorriman, landlady of The Royal Dyche, at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in Manchester
Justine Lorriman, landlady of The Royal Dyche, at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in Manchester
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Justine added: “I attended the awards with my wife Steph. I also received a text from Dychey himself saying well done!

“I just feel we provide a great venue for live sport, but as a pub you can’t rely on a just a sporting event to bring in trade – it’s all about what comes before and after that too.

“I always try and go above and beyond for my customers, whether it’s free food, live music/DJ’s or something completely different. The pub itself has been a working progress and the memorabilia/artwork has grown from 10 years of hard work. I also think we edged it purely down to us becoming a community hub too.”

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pace said: “What an achievement! So proud of The Royal Dyche after being awarded “Best Pub to Watch Sport”! Burnley is lucky to have you!”

Related topics:Justine LorrimanBurnleyTurf MoorSean Dyche