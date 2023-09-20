A spectacular classical Christmas celebration will combine the best musical talents from Burnley, Rossendale and Nottingham, led by international opera singer Seán Ruane.

For the last five years Seán, who is originally from Bacup and now lives in Burnley, has been performing an early December Christmas concert in Retford with friends, musicians and a local choir from Nottinghamshire.

He has always wanted to bring the gig nearer to home and on Saturday December 9th, the Nottingham musicians will be joining Seán at The Circle in Burnley Road, Bacup, when St Anne’s Community Choir, from Edgeside, will also be performing.

Seán said: “I have always wanted my friends to come and perform in Bacup, and I am delighted to be able to give them this opportunity.

Opera singer Sean Ruane

“My last local ‘Seán Ruane and Friends’ concert was at Bacup Royal Court Theatre in December 2019 when the St Anne’s Community Choir also sang on stage.

“St Anne’s Choir was set up in 2018 and is run by Linsey Hernon with myself as Choir Leader and I am delighted that they are still going strong and now have 45 members of all ages.

“Although I have continued to sing in concerts, this will be the first time I have organised a local concert since Covid.

“A year ago, when Vicky and I married, we had our reception at The Circle and it is an ideal venue for this classical concert because the sound just bounces.

“The Bacup evening begins at 7-30pm and tickets cost £15 and we are looking forward to welcoming people into the beautiful former church.”

The Nottingham ensemble includes Lisa Morrison, a multi-instrumentalist who performs in many bands and orchestras and plays in the flute and piano trio ‘3 Piece Suite’ alongside the trio’s founder Sally Cookson who also plays principal flute for Lincoln Concert Orchestra.

Violin teacher and performer Graham Bottley is a regular member of the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra while the Rev Mark Cantrill plays flute and clarinet, first flute in the Lincoln Concert Orchestra and was trained as a vocalist.

Pianist and musical director James Fox works with various choirs, orchestras, and theatre groups as an MD, including The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company which stages large scale community projects in Lincoln Cathedral.

As an ensemble the group has come together and developed over a period of a few years principally to support Seán at his Christmas concert each year in Retford. It started with James on the piano and has grown into what the audience will be able to enjoy, firstly at Retford and then in Bacup.

James said: “We are excited to bring our musical support to this concert, believing that nothing beats live music.”

Seán added: “I will be singing with baritone Mark and there will be carols and traditional Christmas songs accompanied by a piano, flute and violin and some modern songs too. There will also be new arrangements of old songs.

“It will be a wonderful way to begin the Christmas celebrations.”