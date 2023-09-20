News you can trust since 1877
Thompson Park miniature railway holding fund-raising weekend for Brain Tumour Charity

Thompson Park’s famous miniature railway is holding its annual charity event this weekend, for the Brain Tumour Society.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
Mike Bailey, from the railway, said: “The charity was brought to our attention this year when Laura Nuttall from Barrowford, a great champion of the charity, passed away.

“Our little trains will run both days from noon until 3-50pm and everything we take will be donated. Our normal charges will apply £2 per adult and £1 per child under 16. We will also have extra donation buckets at the station.”

Related topics:Barrowford