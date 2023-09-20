Thompson Park miniature railway holding fund-raising weekend for Brain Tumour Charity
Thompson Park’s famous miniature railway is holding its annual charity event this weekend, for the Brain Tumour Society.
Mike Bailey, from the railway, said: “The charity was brought to our attention this year when Laura Nuttall from Barrowford, a great champion of the charity, passed away.
“Our little trains will run both days from noon until 3-50pm and everything we take will be donated. Our normal charges will apply £2 per adult and £1 per child under 16. We will also have extra donation buckets at the station.”