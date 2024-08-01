33 brilliant photos from Prinfest music festival 2024 at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Aug 2024, 17:30 BST
Temperatures soared and crowds flocked to the sixth annual Prinfest in Burnley at the weekend at the The Royal Dyche pub in Yorkshire Street.

And landlady Justine Bedford revealed that was the final one. As next year the festival will be re branded as DycheFest. Justine said: “It just feels like the right time to re-brand after all the success as The Royal Dyche.”

The pub hosted three days packed full of live music indoors and in the marquee from local bands, acts and DJs and raised the terrific sum of £2,663 which Justine is rounding up to £3,000 to hit the target set for Pendleside Hospice.

