Council leader exploring a judicial review into the axing of the shuttle bus between Burnley, Pendle, and Blackburn hospitals
The free transport service will stop running between Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals from Monday, March 31st.
It is currently operated by East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, which has claimed it can no longer afford the annual running costs of £780,000.
Coun. Afrasiab Anwar MBE called the decision “appalling” and described the shuttle bus as a vital lifeline for patients and staff members following the closure of Burnley’s A&E department and its relocation to Blackburn.
“This decision is a major setback for our community. The shuttle bus was a small but critical victory when we lost our A&E. To suspend it without any public consultation or an adequate equality impact assessment is unacceptable. The Trust’s dismissive response to our requests for a meeting has only added to the frustration.”
In an earlier statement, the Trust claimed it undertook an informal survey of 248 people, with 241 confirming they had used the shuttle bus in the past year. It included 172 staff members, 35 patients, and 30 visitors.
However, Coun. Anwar said he is not aware of any press release having been issued to inform the public about the survey.
He is now liaising with the Burnley Council Chief Executive to explore the possibility of initiating a judicial review. Additionally, he plans to engage with colleagues at Blackburn and Pendle Councils to seek their support in challenging the decision.
“We believe that a proper consultation or equality impact assessment has not been conducted. An informal consultation does not equate to a public consultation. We are currently exploring the grounds of a judicial review to determine if the Trust has fulfilled its legal obligations.”
He added: “The wellbeing of our residents must remain a priority. We will not stand by while such vital services are removed without proper justification or community input.”
Earlier today, we revealed that the Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP plans to hold a meeting next week about the shuttle service.
MP Oliver Ryan said he has received hundreds of emails, calls, and letters about the issue since the decision to end the service was announced on Friday.
