The free hospital shuttle bus will stop running this spring.

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust launched the free transport service for staff, patients and visitors in 2007. It runs between the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (RBTH), Burnley General Teaching Hospital (BGTH) and Pendle Community Hospital (PCH) and costs the Trust £780,000 a year to operate.

But the service will no longer be available from Monday, March 31st as the Trust can no longer afford it.

Martin Hodgson, Chief Executive at East Lancashire Hospitals, said: “This decision has not been reached lightly or without significant consideration about the impact on patients, visitors and colleagues, but the Trust’s financial position is extremely challenging and our spending decisions remain under additional scrutiny nationally from NHS England.

A free bus shuttle service currently takes people to The Royal Blackburn Hospital (pictured) from Burnley and Pendle for free. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard

“Continuing the shuttle bus would cost ELHT £780,000 in 2025-26, with a minimum contractual commitment of a further three years, which we simply do not have.

"I know passengers value the shuttle bus services and I am sorry that this decision will impact them but we will do everything we can to help them to manage this change. This includes reimbursing patients who meet eligibility criteria for free bus fares and I would encourage anyone who finds themselves unable to attend an appointment to get in touch to see how we can help.”

The Trust says it undertook an informal survey to explore the impact of stopping the shuttle bus service. A total of 248 people responded, with 241 confirming they had used the bus in the past year. This included 172 employees, 35 patients, 30 visitors or friends and a number of “others” who appear to be using the bus without any connection to the Trust or its services. However, its last official survey showed some journeys had less than five passengers on board.

The public almost three months’ notice to identify alternative travel arrangements if they need to attend the hospital.

If you have any questions, email [email protected]

For information about other bus services, community transport options and how some patients may be able to claim back their health care travel costs, visit https://elht.nhs.uk/services/shuttle-bus?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR0hL29AG-lWwjP_Sh0k4m5_ORlwREN-jz19t46PV0m1AXCUwqfFHEXjzeg_aem_nhrqPhMhM4QZ1lcCQUPPeg