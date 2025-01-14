Burnley couple left heartbroken and in shock after family dog is killed in hit-and-run incident

By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 15:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A ‘devastated’ Burnley man said he was still trying to process an horrific incident last week which saw his partner knocked over and their beloved dog killed in a frightening hit-and-run incident.

Mr Ian Selves and wife Tracy were returning to their home in Brunshaw Road from a walk with their eight-year-old Manchester terrier Ernie when a blue Kia Sportage hit them at the junction of Bronwhill Avenue at 6-35pm on Thursday, January 9th.

Tracy (51) was flung onto the bonnet of the car but thankfully escaped with just a bruised body. However, Ernie was killed instantly when he was caught under the tyres. The car stopped briefly and then made off in the direction of the Park View pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian (47) said: “We are still trying to process what happened. We’re devastated to lose Ernie, he was our life, but it also could have been so much worse for Tracy.

Ian and Tracy Selves with their Manchester terrier Ernie who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Burnley on Thursday, January 9thIan and Tracy Selves with their Manchester terrier Ernie who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Burnley on Thursday, January 9th
Ian and Tracy Selves with their Manchester terrier Ernie who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Burnley on Thursday, January 9th
Read More
Police appeal after woman injured in Burnley hit-and-run

“The car clipped my elbow and I turned to grab Tracy but she was hit before I got the chance to pull her back. Ernie was killed instantly. It’s just your worst nigthmare and we are still in shock.

“It all happened in seconds. The car stopped for a moment and then accelerated away. I didn’t catch the driver’s face sadly but whoever it was obviously has no character and no regard for life. There were a lot of teenagers on the streets at the time, he could have hit them too.”

Ian reported the incident to the police who said they are still trying to trace the driver. Anyone who has dashcam/CCTV footage, or information, can call 101 log 1048 of 9th January.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice