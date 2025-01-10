Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Burnley.

Officers were called at 6-40pm yesterday (Thursday) to Brunshaw Road to a road traffic collision.

A spokesman said: “A car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who suffered injuries to her arm. The driver of the car left the scene. Enquiries are continuing to find the driver and to investigate the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage, or information, please call 101 log 1048 of 9th January.”