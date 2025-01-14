UPDATE: Burnley MP to hold a meeting over the soon-to-be defunct hospital bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP will hold a meeting next week over the soon-to-be defunct hospital bus.

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) plans to stop running a free transport service between the Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals from Monday, March 31st.

The Trust has said it can no longer afford the yearly operation costs of £780,000.

MP Oliver Ryan has vowed to work with the Trust, transport operators, and other partners to help ensure staff, patients and visitors who rely on the service can still travel to hospital.

The hospital shuttle bus. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I must express my strong belief that the decision made by ELHT was a wrong one. Since the announcement on Friday, I have received an overwhelming response from the community, including hundreds of emails, calls, and letters, as well as there being over 10,000 signatures on the petition to save the shuttle bus service. This outpouring of support highlights just how vital the service is to residents of Burnley and the surrounding areas, reinforcing that this decision was a mistake.

“In response, I have written to ELHT, local bus operators, and LCC to arrange a meeting aimed at exploring all potential options and solutions to mitigate the impact of the service discontinuation and restore a bus route for this area."

A Trust spokesperson said, despite public protest, it cannot reinstate the service due to a lack of funds.

“We completely understand the concerns and the upset and emotions people are feeling about the news and would reiterate that we have considered many other options over many, many months and done everything we can to avoid making this decision.

“It's not something we have taken lightly and have always acknowledged how important the service is to those who use it.

“It's important to recognise, however, that now the decision has been made it cannot be changed. This is for two reasons. The first is that we simply do not have the funds to pay for it. The Trust is facing significant financial challenges and can only commit to paying for things where the money is clearly identified. The second is that the nature of the contract means we have to give fair notice to the operator, who employ drivers and lease vehicles to provide the service. This also allows passengers time to consider alternative travel plans.

“So, whilst we appreciate and recognise the strength of feeling and support indicated in feedback and the petition created, it's not possible to reinstate the shuttle bus and it's important to be honest about that.”

They added that the Trust would welcome any ideas and approaches from local operators or partners who wish to explore providing a replacement service.

It also aims to: promote alternative existing bus routes; ensure some services like ID checks, Occupational Health and inductions are available in both Burnley and Blackburn; and signpost patients and visitors towards funding for journeys where they meet eligibility criteria for bus fares.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]

To sign the petition, head to https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-the-shuttle-bus