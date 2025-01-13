Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was deeply concerning to learn that East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) has decided to terminate the free shuttle bus service connecting Burnley, Pendle, and Blackburn hospitals.

This decision, made abruptly and without consultation, undermines commitments made to our community and poses severe consequences for residents and healthcare services.

The shuttle bus service, introduced in 2007 following the closure of Burnley General Hospital’s Accident & Emergency department, has been a lifeline for patients, staff, and vulnerable residents. Its removal disproportionately impacts low-income families, elderly individuals, and those without private transport. With public transport options in Lancashire becoming increasingly expensive – especially after the recent fare cap increase – residents now face additional financial, logistical, and health barriers.

This decision not only jeopardises access to vital healthcare services but also places undue pressure on healthcare staff, many of whom rely on the shuttle to get to work. Delays in staff arrivals and the disruption of appointment schedules will inevitably lead to reduced service quality, placing further strain on an already overstretched workforce.

Furthermore, the environmental impact cannot be overlooked. Eliminating the shuttle will result in increased reliance on private cars, contributing to traffic congestion, higher fuel costs, and rising carbon emissions. The recent delays and closures on the M65 only highlight the fragility of our transport network and the added pressures this decision will bring. At a time when environmental responsibility is critical, this move represents a step in the wrong direction.

This decision raises serious questions about ELHT’s priorities. While management costs and bureaucratic spending continue to rise, vital services like the shuttle bus are being cut. The Trust must address these inefficiencies and explore sustainable solutions, such as introducing electric or hybrid vehicles, implementing partial cost-sharing, or optimising routes and schedules.

Reversing this decision is about more than reinstating a transport service – it is about fairness, accessibility, and community wellbeing. Burnley residents have already suffered the consequences of shifting of services to Blackburn. The closure of Burnley’s A&E in 2007 has left a lasting impact, and this latest decision only reinforces the disregard of a proud town and its residents.

You may have noticed the recent Local Government Reorganisation proposals, which, under the pretence of Devolution, aim to dissolve Burnley Council and transfer services to Blackburn. These further threaten our community. The evidence is clear – moving services to Blackburn disadvantages Burnley residents. This approach runs counter to the principles of devolution and disregards the interests of Burnley residents. Those who support such moves fail to understand or represent our community.

Burnley deserves better. I call on ELHT to reverse this decision, conduct a transparent consultation, and prioritise residents’ needs. Together, we must stand up for Burnley, fight for fair treatment, and secure the respect and investment our town deserves.