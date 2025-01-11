Petition to help save free shuttle bus to Blackburn, Burnley and Pendle hospitals
The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust will stop operating the shuttle bus between Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Burnley General Teaching Hospital, and Pendle Community Hospital from Monday, March 31st.
The Trust claims it can no longer afford the yearly running costs of £780,000.
As of writing, Matthew Bromley’s petition to reverse the Trust’s decision has garnered more than 1,500 signatures in one day.
Matthew said: "East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has made the inexplicable and indefensible decision to scrap the hospital shuttle bus, which runs between Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Hospitals. “This decision MUST BE REVERSED. Please sign and share this petition so we can save the Hospital Shuttle Bus.
“This vital link between the two hospitals is used by patients, visitors and NHS staff alike. The loss of the shuttle bus would have an impact on everyone who currently uses it and could affect a person’s ability to access treatment.”
Martin Hodgson, Chief Executive at East Lancashire Hospitals, said: “This decision has not been reached lightly or without significant consideration about the impact on patients, visitors and colleagues, but the Trust’s financial position is extremely challenging and our spending decisions remain under additional scrutiny nationally from NHS England.
“Continuing the shuttle bus would cost ELHT £780,000 in 2025-26, with a minimum contractual commitment of a further three years, which we simply do not have.
"I know passengers value the shuttle bus services and I am sorry that this decision will impact them but we will do everything we can to help them to manage this change. This includes reimbursing patients who meet eligibility criteria for free bus fares and I would encourage anyone who finds themselves unable to attend an appointment to get in touch to see how we can help.”
The Trust says 248 people responded to its informal survey about the potential impact of its decision, with 241 confirming they had used the bus in the past year. This included 172 employees, 35 patients, 30 visitors. However, its last official survey showed some journeys had less than five passengers on board.
To express your views about the decision, or to ask any questions, contact [email protected]
To sign the petition, visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-the-shuttle-bus
