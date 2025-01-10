Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The decision to stop running a free hospital shuttle bus is 'wrong,' says the Burnley MP.

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust will cease operating a free transport service between the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Burnley General Teaching Hospital, and Pendle Community Hospital from Monday, March 31st.

The Trust has said it can no longer afford to pay £780,000 yearly to run it.

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan called it "the wrong decision" and said he would work with the Trust, transport operators, and other partners to find a way to keep a service on this route.

A free bus shuttle service currently takes people to The Royal Blackburn Hospital (pictured) from Burnley and Pendle for free. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard

"I was informed today of the decision made by East Lancashire Hospital Trust (ELHT) to stop the shuttle bus service between Burnley Hospital & Urgent Care Centre and Blackburn Hospital.

"I have spoken to members of the Trust Board today and expressed my deep concern about the loss of this service for patients and staff - this is the wrong decision.

"It is my intention to explore all options with the Trust, transport operators, and other partners to find a way to get a service on this route.

"The Trust has assured me that they will listen to all views through their dedicated email address for the shuttle bus, and I would encourage everyone to write to them with their comments: [email protected]

"The Trust must honour all commitments they've made to staff, and patients, in making sure they can get to appointments and work.

"I am not deaf to the need for change and long-term stability for our health services, indeed, that's why as a government we are making the highest investment in our NHS in a generation, bringing waiting lists and waiting times down."

He added that the Trust is in "a severe and significant financial position after overspending by £32m. this year, after 14 years of chronic underfunding and cuts from previous Conservative and Liberal Democrat governments, who only damaged our health service."

He also highlighted the high demand for hospital services, adding that "anyone who's been to Blackburn A&E knows that, and I know the Trust are doing what they can in a difficult situation.

"Many will be affected by this decision. You can email me at [email protected], and I'll keep you updated on developments.”