Alarms but no surprises as Burnley business help Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach

The Pleasure Beach Resort, in Blackpool, was left with a potential problem as their previous alarm company had gone into administration and they needed to call in specialist help from QUEST Electrical.

With time running out to carry out testing and monitoring, Burnley’s QUEST stepped in to take over the maintenance and monitoring of fire alarm systems across the site.

The electrical contracting specialists carried out detailed checks to ensure compliance across a huge array of unusual buildings including the Pleasure Beach itself,an ice arena, The Globe theatre and several nearby properties - including a 1930’s art deco former casino.

Dominic Miller, QUEST Electrical’s Technical Director, said: “There are always ups and downs in the electrical trade but we didn’t expect them to be on a rollercoaster!

“It may have been an unusual setting but the job remains the same - using well-trained specialists to get the job done on time for the customer and we were pleased to have completed this successfully.”

Steven Ackerley, Facilities Manager at Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “I have worked with countless fire alarm contractors of all shapes and sizes and QUEST has delivered and exceeded expectations.”