When does Nando's Burnley open? Peri-peri chicken restaurant close to opening its doors
Peri-peri chicken lovers won’t have long to wait to sample the menu at Burnley’s first-ever Nando’s.
It can now be revealed that the global chicken chain will be opening at Pioneer Place on Wednesday, September 20.
The all-new REEL Cinema, boasting seven screens, a licensed bar, and the ‘REEL Lounge’, will also welcome film lovers for the first time this Friday as life away from Manchester Road begins.
At the end of last month, Heavenly Desserts was revealed as the fourth tenant heading into the £23m. leisure complex.
Icaro Lounge and Starbucks have already established themselves as firm town centre favourites, with a fifth and final tenant, yet to be announced, now the early anticipated final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw.