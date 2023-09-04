Peri-peri chicken lovers won’t have long to wait to sample the menu at Burnley’s first-ever Nando’s.

It can now be revealed that the global chicken chain will be opening at Pioneer Place on Wednesday, September 20.

The all-new REEL Cinema, boasting seven screens, a licensed bar, and the ‘REEL Lounge’, will also welcome film lovers for the first time this Friday as life away from Manchester Road begins.

Pioneer Place is nearly completed. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

At the end of last month, Heavenly Desserts was revealed as the fourth tenant heading into the £23m. leisure complex.