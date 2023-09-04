News you can trust since 1877
When does Nando's Burnley open? Peri-peri chicken restaurant close to opening its doors

Peri-peri chicken lovers won’t have long to wait to sample the menu at Burnley’s first-ever Nando’s.
By John Deehan
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Burnley REEL Cinema to open at Pioneer Place

It can now be revealed that the global chicken chain will be opening at Pioneer Place on Wednesday, September 20.

The all-new REEL Cinema, boasting seven screens, a licensed bar, and the ‘REEL Lounge’, will also welcome film lovers for the first time this Friday as life away from Manchester Road begins.

Pioneer Place is nearly completed. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPioneer Place is nearly completed. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
At the end of last month, Heavenly Desserts was revealed as the fourth tenant heading into the £23m. leisure complex.

Icaro Lounge and Starbucks have already established themselves as firm town centre favourites, with a fifth and final tenant, yet to be announced, now the early anticipated final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw.

Related topics:BurnleyReel CinemaStarbucks