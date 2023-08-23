Burnley REEL Cinema to open at Pioneer Place next month
The purpose-built cinema, which can be found in the centre of town, as part of the multi-million pound Pioneer Place development, will offer cinemagoers state-of-the art laser picture projection and digital audio in all seven screens, a licensed bar, and the REEL Lounge, when it opens on Friday, September 8.
Moving forward, it will also offer community afternoon screenings, weekly autism-friendly relaxed screenings, weekly hard-of-hearing screenings, weekly two-for-one student ticket nights, and regular movie quiz nights.
The Saturday of opening weekend will see a visit from Star Wars cosplayers The 99th Garrison, and a special sing-along screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’, while anyone who visits the cinema wearing a Burnley FC shirt on the Sunday will be given a free scoop of ice cream.
Founder of REEL Cinemas K.C. Suri said “REEL Cinemas has been serving the local community in and around Burnley for over 10 years, and while we will be sad to say ‘goodbye’ to our current location at Manchester Road we are very much looking forward to moving into our brand new home in the centre of town, especially at a time when films such as ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and Disney/Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ have shown that a trip to your local cinema is once again a hugely popular choice amongst people of all ages.”
Director of REEL Cinemas Sunil Suri added “This new REEL Cinema further reinforces our commitment to the people of Burnley, and our ambition to bring the luxury cinema-going experience to audiences outside of the UK’s major cities, without the high admission price that usually accompanies it. We are looking forward to introducing customers to our new cinema over the coming weeks and months, and are confident that the autumn & winter release schedule – which currently includes such films as the return of Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot in ‘A Haunting In Venice’, ‘Trolls Band Together’, ‘Dune Part Two’ and ‘Wonka” –offers something for everyone.”