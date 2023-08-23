The purpose-built cinema, which can be found in the centre of town, as part of the multi-million pound Pioneer Place development, will offer cinemagoers state-of-the art laser picture projection and digital audio in all seven screens, a licensed bar, and the REEL Lounge, when it opens on Friday, September 8.

Moving forward, it will also offer community afternoon screenings, weekly autism-friendly relaxed screenings, weekly hard-of-hearing screenings, weekly two-for-one student ticket nights, and regular movie quiz nights.

Burnley's all new REEL Cinema will open at Pioneer Place next month

The Saturday of opening weekend will see a visit from Star Wars cosplayers The 99th Garrison, and a special sing-along screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’, while anyone who visits the cinema wearing a Burnley FC shirt on the Sunday will be given a free scoop of ice cream.

Founder of REEL Cinemas K.C. Suri said “REEL Cinemas has been serving the local community in and around Burnley for over 10 years, and while we will be sad to say ‘goodbye’ to our current location at Manchester Road we are very much looking forward to moving into our brand new home in the centre of town, especially at a time when films such as ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and Disney/Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ have shown that a trip to your local cinema is once again a hugely popular choice amongst people of all ages.”