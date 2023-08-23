Burnley Express readers have their say on how Towneley Park could be developed

Readers have taken to social media to have their say on how an award-winning Burnley park could be developed.

Burnley Council is asking the public for their ideas to improve Towneley Park.

Many people, like Molly Sparrow, want to see more fun family activities to attract visitors, like a splash park, crazy golf, petting farm, jumping pillows, and a lido.

"They need to sort the woodland walk out, too: the statues and sculptures used to be fab but they’re naff now.”

Towneley Hall at Towneley Park, Burnley.

Others want high adrenaline activities, such as a pump track, zip lines, treetop adventures, clay pigeon shooting, archery, and axe-throwing.

Roland Clews would love “a managed landscaped touring campsite” and Lee J. Orford thinks “landscaped gardens that lead you around a beautiful path (walkway) with sculptures and fountains and streams to discover, rubbings for kids to do, and nature information would bring tourists and school education trips, similar to the Italian gardens at Peasholme Park in Scarborough. [They would be] excellent for nature, birds and wildlife and somewhere beautiful for wedding pictures, families making memories and even memorial sections for those loved ones whom we all miss dearly.”

Some residents want to bring back old favourite features, with Joe S. Smith saying: “Revive the old outdoor theatre! It's a part of Towneley’s history that’s lost.”

Meanwhile, Janet Lawton wants the band stand to be reintroduced and many are keen for the cafe to reopen. Matty Cooke even suggests it could have “a little rooftop terrace for when it’s sunny.”

Readers also want more scope for special events.

Dawn Mulgrew suggests a permanent stage while Julie Goodwin would like an event space.

Others feel more facilities for animals and pets are needed like an enclosed dog field and cross country fences for horses.

Safety and convenience are also top of the priority list for many people.

Cathy Heaton thinks the park needs “lighting all the way up to the hall. In the winter, you can only go half way up.”

John Durkin says “the sports changing rooms are in desperate need of updating” and June Roberts suggests “some seating suitable for the disabled to sit on when walking from the bottom car park up to the hall.”

Tara Eleanor wants card machines for the car park and Natalie Stephenson added that a pelican crossing at the top entrance in Todmorden Road would make visits easier. She also suggested more dog waste bins and community notice boards.

And many readers worry about the cost of a trip to Towneley.

Lorraine Cross would like free parking while Louise Emma wants “a cheaper ice cream van that you don’t need a loan for and can pay cash with.”