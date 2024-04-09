Multi award winning Burnley salon Hard As Nails and Beauty scoops two titles at English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024
Lesley Lawrence of Hard As Nails and Beauty salon in Padiham Road won both categories she entered in the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024. Lesley scooped titles of ‘Best Salon Experience’ and ‘Creative Nail Artist of the Year.’
Lesley said: “ It’s wonderful to be recognised for all the hard work I put in behind the scenes to ensure the highest quality and standard of workmanship for both clients and students. To win is obviously great recognition for the salon but it also helps me show and reinforce to students that if you work hard you too can achieve the same recognition.
“It is also great news as always for struggling businesses in the Burnley area who need good news in an ever struggling work climate.”
The annual awards, that honour the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication and innovation in the beauty sector across the North West region, took place in Manchester. Lesley has already clinched several industry awards since 2020 and over 50 international awards from competing worldwide. Lesley was the winner of the first Great British Hair and Beauty Awards prestigious title of "Nail Artist of the year 2021’ and was a finalist for the National Hair and Beauty Industry Awards Nail Salon of the Year 2022.
She also won another five first place trophies in The Brilliant Cup in Amsterdam and four more trophies in The Brilliant Cup competition in Las Vegas.
