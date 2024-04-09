The Calico Group awarded a fifth of national allocation for National Citizen Service's youth employment scheme

Young people will be provided with opportunities and support to get onto the employment ladder after the Calico Group was awarded 20 out of the 100 national placements as part of the National Citizen Service’s (NCS), UK Year of Service.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:52 BST
As a partner of the UK Year of Service, The Calico Group is offering a range of nine-month paid work experience placements across The Calico Group to 20 individuals aged 18-24 who need support in the area.

Youth unemployment in some areas of the North West is now twice as high as the national average according to Office for National Statistics.

Calico Enterprise will be leading on the scheme on behalf of The Calico Group and promoting jobs across a range of sectors including housing, construction, social care and training.

The Calico Group has been awarded 20 out of the 100 national placements as part of the National Citizen Service’s (NCS), UK Year of Service

The National Citizen Service is a voluntary social development programme funded by the UK Government. The UK Year of Service is co-funded by DCMS and NCS Trust and aims to place 18–24-year-olds into jobs and connect them to paid work providing support in finding the next steps into employment, further education or training.

Sam Howarth, Head of Enterprise at The Calico Group said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer a range of great opportunities to young people across Lancashire.

“Young people are critical to the success of any business and deserve the opportunity and support to embrace opportunities like these.

“So far, the UK Year of Service programme has supported over 300 young adults and engaged with more than 80 employers.”

Calico Enterprise has a proven track record of providing youth employment services across the North West having supported 287 apprentices as part of the as part of Constructing the Future Shared Apprenticeship scheme.

Calico Enterprise is leading on a Burnley Connected Futures Partnership which has gained Government involvement to improve employment opportunities for young people in the town and has also supported Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction in integrating apprenticeships into their business, with 25% of their workforce now being apprentices.

For more information on the job opportunities, you can visit: https://calicojobs.co.uk/

The Calico Group is made up of several charities and businesses working together across the North West to make social profit, rather than financial profit.

