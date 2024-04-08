Author of Burnley-based book Shirley Murley offers free online workshops to local primary schools
In October we featured an article about a newly published author, Su Murley, who had followed her childhood dream and had her first children’s rhyming book published with her character living in Burnley.
Being an avid reader and having written poems and rhymes all her life, Su had always wanted to write a book that could be enjoyed by young readers whether reading alone or during a storytime. Su finally took the plunge and wrote a story about ‘twirly, whirly, curly, Shirley Murley from Burnley’ and her busy, busy rhyming life.
In the six months since publication, Su has taken on getting the word out about her book by learning how to promote on social media, and has linked up with lots of other authors online and enjoys the support and advice they all offer, but her best day was when she was able to share her book with little boy Connor and his mum who live in Burnley.
Su said: “Having my first book published has been a real learning curve, I love talking to children and answering the many questions they have that I have never thought of, this week for the first time a child asked if Shirley will age as I write more books about her. I will have to ponder on that.”
Su’s latest plan is to try to arrange free virtual visiting author sessions with Burnley primary schools, where she will offer her lively presentations via a video chat taking the children through her author journey from thinking of the idea, writing the book, finding a publisher, following along the nerve-wracking publishing and marketing process, discovering social media and right up to selling ‘Shirley Murley’ via www.New2TheScene.co.uk where Su is featured as a new up and coming author, as well as on Amazon and all online booksellers.
If you work for a Burnley primary school and would like to talk about a free virtual author visit, please contact Su via her website www.shirleymurley.co.uk.