Capital Breakfast surprises former BBC Radio One DJ Jordan North with massive mural in Burnley
The 20 ft tall mural, which will stay for four weeks, was installed on the side of The General Williams pub, Manchester Road. It took three artists 70 hours to create using a combination of emulsion and cans of spray-paint.
It was created to celebrate Jordan’s first day as the host of the All New Capital Breakfast show, after he left his previous slot on BBC Radio One.
His new co-hosts Chris Stark and Sian Welby surprised Jordan on-air by unveiling the mural of him in his home town of Burnley where he attended St James Lanehead Primary School.
Jordan said: “I can’t believe this, it means the world to the little 10 year-old boy who used to go and watch Burnley play all the time, so to see that round the corner from Turf Moor is honestly amazing – thank you!”
Jordan, who finished second on the 20th series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, also recently appeared as a guest commentator on the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother.
Jordan, who grew up in Harle Syke, recently left Radio One’s Going Home programme after 10 years. He has been replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who joined co-host Vick Hope.
Jordan later headed to his Instagram page to say he was “absolutely buzzing” to take over from Roman Kemp on Capital FM’s breakfast show. His first show launched today at 6am.
