Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adapted from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s award-winning picture book, this production courtesy of Tall Stories sees an energetic cast of three bring the follow-up to the iconic original book to the stage in glorious fashion.

Starring Harriet Waters as the eponymous hero in search of a ‘Big Bad Mouse’, children will love this version of the familiar tale which followed the adventures of the off-spring of Donaldson’s now famous creation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You cannot go wrong with a Julia Donaldson tale – in my opinion the best British children’s author since Roald Dahl – whose stories are wonderfully complemented by the artistic creations of Axel Scheffler – and in this stage version given a further polish by Tall Stories.

Tall Stories present The Gruffalo's Child at The Lowry, Salford Quays

Harriet is joined on stage by the the talented Maxwell Tyler who effortlessly takes on the very different roles of Snake, Owl, Fox and of course the orginal Gruffalo.

Maxwell is superb and hilarious, perfectly capturing the multitudinous creatures, each with a different but very British accent. Samuel Tracy as the Mouse and narrator completed the cast who performed in perfect synergy and breathless energy, to the delight of the very young audience my two children and I were part of.

Julia Donaldson books are an integral part of our bedtime routine and it was heartwarming to see my five and three-year-old transfixed by the trio who brought the take to life on the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally, a short picture book wouldn’t last very long in a straight adaptation on the stage and so it was pleasing to see and hear it embellished with a wonderful array of perfect songs and delightful dance, as complementary as Scheffler’s drawings.

A perfect tale for three to 103 year-olds with just the right blend of fun and frights, families should grab some owl ice cream, scrambled snake ad roasted fox to accompany this delightful tale showing at the The Lowry’s Quays Theatre until Sunday, April 7th.