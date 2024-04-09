We have scoured the property website rightmove to find some of the most interesting businesses or commercial opportunities currently on the market from across the county.
From sky high office blocks to sea front hotels or city centre retail units, there are plenty of opportunities in Lancashire for a keen invester.
So take a look at the 25 commercial properties for sale right now and find out how much they’re on for...
2. The Guild Tower , Church Row, Off Lords Walk , Preston, PR1
70,560 sq ft vacant offices across 14 floors with tenanted leisure facility included- trading as 'level'. Cost: £3,500,000.
3. The New Boston Hotel, 41-43 The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 6QE
A Vacant Freehold Former 24 bedroom Hotel Located on Fleetwood Seafront. Up for auction April 16/17, guide price: £375,000
4. Capital House , Ground Floor Offices, 8 Pittman Court, Pittman Way, Fulwood, Preston, PR2
A 5,280 sq ft office building, the first floor of which is let and ground floor of which is soon to be vacant. Cost: £710,000
