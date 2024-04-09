Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move will make it easier for customers around the world to order and install the company’s groundbreaking Lucidity video wall controller technology, either direct from UVS or through its in-country partners.

A section of the UVS website is now dedicated to international customers, where they can access specific information and contact details, and the company is recruiting additional staff for production and customer support.

UVS already has representatives in Central and Eastern Europe to take advantage of the region’s fast-growing audio visual markets.

Steve Murphy of UVS

It also has a distribution agreement with Zodiac Investment Corp in Vietnam, who are its exclusive partner in the region.

In recent years, UVS has also worked on projects in more than 20 countries around the world including the USA, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Slovakia, Morocco, Oman, France, Northern Ireland, Eire, Switzerland, Algeria and Belgium.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy said: “International interest in UVS and our products has grown at a very encouraging rate in recent years and we have now put together a dedicated team and service in response to that.

“We are primarily focused on delivering our Lucidity video wall controller solutions, but in many locations our partners can also offer a complete control room or display package.”

UVS, based in the Burnley First – Burnley Business Centre, is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 85 years’ combined Audio Visual, Control Room and Visual Solutions experience.