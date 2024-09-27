Daisy is the new sponsor of Nelson Football Club

Nelson business Daisy has officially kicked off an exciting new chapter for Nelson Football Club, stepping in as the headline sponsor for the 2024/25 season.

The club’s stadium, now proudly renamed the Daisy Arena, is set to host an action-packed season of football, with Daisy backing significant improvements to the ground, both on and off the pitch.

This partnership solidifies Daisy’s commitment to supporting grassroots sports and building a stronger community within the area.

Nelson FC chairman, Chris Price, added: “Daisy’s support has allowed us to press ahead with exciting upgrade plans that will help put Nelson FC back on the map for skilful, quality football. We’re already talking about more future projects, and the possibilities are endless.”

Under new ownership, Nelson FC has wasted no time in upgrading its facilities for the new season, including a new sponsors’ lounge, spectator shelters and food and drink kiosk.

At the official unveiling of the new Daisy Arena, three Daisy staff members were on hand to meet club officials and players.

Among them was Kerrie Payton, whose father, Geof ‘Pidgeon Shooter’ Payton, was a legendary striker for the club in the ‘90s.

She said: “It took me right back to my childhood. Watching my dad score goals here was magical, and now, seeing how the club is growing with Daisy’s help, I’m really excited for its future.”

Daisy CEO Dave McGinn said: “Grassroots football is the heart of our communities. Supporting Nelson FC, where our staff, friends and families can come together, means a lot to us. We’re looking forward to having a presence at every home match and being part of the club’s future success.”