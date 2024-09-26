Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s very own Oscar-winner AMS Neve has been given the royal seal of approval after being awarded the highly prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for Excellence in Overseas Trade.

AMS Neve creates digital and analogue audio equipment in Burnley which is then used by leading Hollywood film studios and some of the world’s most famous musicians.

Such is the global renown for these Burnley-made high-tech products that AMS Neve has become a by-word for success with the likes of George Lucas, Sir Paul McCartney and scores of other leading lights from creative industries tapping in to their equipment.

And after two Oscar successes, the company led by founder Mark Crabtree OBE, has now been given its first King’s Award, following previous Queen’s Awards in earlier years.

AMS Neve in Burnley hosted the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire as part of a King's Award handover ceremony

Presented by the King’s representative in the county, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, the company’s talented workforce gathered to share in the latest success.

The ceremony included a talk about the history of the company by Mr Crabtree, plus a speech of congratulations from the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussein, before guests enjoyed a demonstration of the impressive Digital Film Console mixing desk, plus a factory tour including all departments meeting staff, plus a VIP preview of a new console which will be installed in Abbey Road Studios.

Mr Crabtree said: “This is a lovely tribute to the team here. We're very honoured to have received this award, it really does mean a lot to us.

“Everybody here is very hard working, and very dedicated to what we do. To receive an award that's from the nation, from the King, is something very special indeed and means a lot to all the team. I do thank you very much indeed for presenting us with this award.”

All AMS Neve products are designed and manufactured in Burnley, and 85% of these are exported to more than 90 countries worldwide.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “I hope you are all incredibly proud because each and every one of you has contributed to this, and it wouldn't happen without you. The continual growth in exports, in innovation of product, is just astonishing. I congratulate every one of you.

“Only around 10% of applications are finally awarded the King's Award. It really is something to be incredibly proud of.”