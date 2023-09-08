Just three months after launching their own nail, brow and lash salon, enterprising duo Mayah McDonagh and Evie Little are expanding to meet the demand of their growing customer base.

ME Beauty will remain in Northlight Offices in Brierfield but in a space double the size where it is now.

“The business has just taken off and we are so excited for the future,” said Mayah (23) who is from Burnley. “This is something we dreamed of but for it to really happen for us is just amazing.”

Mayah McDonagh (left) and Evie Little, business partners at new salon ME Beauty at the Northlight Offices in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The duo became firm friends when Evie became a client of Mayah’s and the pair talked about working together.

Evie (19) of Barrowford said: “We just clicked as we are so similar. We kept talking about how great it would be to work together, then just decided to go for it.”

Mayah was working as a safeguarding officer at a women’s refuge and when the organisation ran an evening beauty course she enrolled on it and loved it so much she decided that was the career she wanted to pursue. Evie left college during lockdown and was unsure what she wanted to do until the owner of the hair salon where she was working suggested she had a natural talent for doing nails. So she went back to college to qualify.

Mayah said: “We have clients from all over Lancashire, including Bury and Bolton, and the list is increasing all the time.”