Pendle Council recommends approval on proposals for more than 100 new homes in Barnoldswick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seddon Homes hopes to build the properties on land south of Long Ing Lane. The site has been identified as a draft allocation for development in Pendle’s emerging Local Plan 2021-2040.
The new neighbourhood would offer a mixture of three- and four-bedroom mews, detached and semi-detached housing.
Reece Farrar, of local Estate Agents Farrar & Forbes, said: “Looking at the plans, this looks to be a fantastic development and will really help the town grow. More and more people appreciate Barnoldswick every year due to the stunning countryside walks, parks, and it’s a stone throw away from Skipton. The new development will allow people to upsize but stay in the area or move from neighbouring towns to take advantage of being so close to the local schools and big employers such as Silentnight and Rolls Royce.
“We have seen over the last few years people are desperate for bigger homes with gardens and Barnoldswick has always been popular but there has been a lack of property on the market for people to move there. This will allow the town to grow but still stay in keep with the town and its people”.
Seddon Homes has been working closely with Pendle Council and statutory drainage, water and flooding consultees to ensure the revised drainage strategy is suitable for the site and would not increase flood risk elsewhere. All statutory consultees have since removed their objections and accepted the proposed strategy.
The home-builder also says it has improved the connection to the canal towpath for pedestrians and cyclists, and delivered ponds and landscaping to allow wildlife to thrive.
Mick Jefferson, Seddon Homes Managing Director, said: “The ambition from the very beginning was to create a community-led development that delivers for Barnoldswick and what local people need. Having worked closely with a number of consultees, we are thrilled that the site has been recognised for its merits and been recommended for approval.
“These proposals will address the local housing need whilst delivering a wide variety of community benefits and we are excited to move into the next chapter of the story.”
The scheme will be considered by Pendle Council’s Development Management Committee on Tuesday, February 20th.