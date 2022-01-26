Developer submits plans to build 122 new homes on open land in Burnley

Manchester based Seddon Homes has made the application to build a mixture of semi-detached and detached properties on the site on Rossendale Road which has been allocated for residential development as part of the Burnley Local Plan.

The application includes details of parking and landscape and also an SuDS balancing pond which will assist drainage in the area.

In the application a spokesman for Seddon Homes states: "This application is part of a wider area which is undergoing change to residential use, with applications on adjacent sites made by Barratt Homes (to the north) and LNT Care Developments (to the east).

The field behind Buttercross Close and Rossendale Avenue where an application to build 122 new homes has been made

"As we demonstrate within our planning and affordable housing statement this is an application for sustainable development which fully accords with an up-to-date development plan and, as such, it should be approved without delay to support the Government’s objective of significantly boosting the supply of homes in accordance the National Planning Policy Framework."

At the moment the site is an agricultural field behind Rossendale Avenue and Buttercross Close and, apart from the existing farm access track, there is no other vehicular access to the site.

Marked by an existing low drystone walls and fences the site enjoys views north towards Burnley, Padiham, and Pendle Hill and Hameldon Hill and the wind farm.

The site is located within Flood Zone One, where there is a low risk of flooding and an ecological and habitat survey carried out states that the proposals will have no adverse effect on statutory or non-statutory designated sites for nature conservation.

It also says the site contains only common and widespread plant species and none of the habitats within the site are of significant interest in terms of their plant species composition.