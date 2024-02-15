Lancashire business owner embarks on expansion journey with launch of sandblasting service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2019, Jamie Loughlin embarked on a journey to become the region’s best-rated residential and commercial roof cleaner. To date, he is proud of his successes, having cleaned thousands of properties across the UK, ranging from small residential properties to large industrial sites in excess of 20,000 square metres.

To expand his service offering, Loughlin has ventured into blasting, a move that was always on his roadmap. Loughlin commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“More people are realising the advantages of investing in the cleanliness and importance of maintaining the integrity of their roofs, a craft that I see as far more than just a cleaning method, but a comprehensive restoration process that breathes new life into a property. Sandblasting was the obvious next step for me, a skill that I have perfected over the years but have only recently launched as a service, partially due to the volume of requests I receive across the region to sandblast pubs, fireplaces, narrowboats and 12-foot steel pillars for large industrial units.

Jamie Loughlin Dustless Blasting Exterior of Commercial Property