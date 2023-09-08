19 old photos of Burnley Garrick Theatre Group members performing in plays through the decades
Burnley Garrick Theatre Group has spent nearly a century putting on shows to entertain the community.
By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
As the club, which was founded in 1929, looks forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary in six years’ time, we are taking a look back at some of the performances and players who have graced the stage over the decades.
The group’s archives reveal a whole host of pictures, dating back all the way from the 1940s to the 80s.
This selection of pictures have come from the family of two Garrick stalwarts, Patricia and Gordon Chadwick. We hope you enjoy them.
