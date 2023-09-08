News you can trust since 1877
19 old photos of Burnley Garrick Theatre Group members performing in plays through the decades

Burnley Garrick Theatre Group has spent nearly a century putting on shows to entertain the community.
By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST

As the club, which was founded in 1929, looks forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary in six years’ time, we are taking a look back at some of the performances and players who have graced the stage over the decades.

The group’s archives reveal a whole host of pictures, dating back all the way from the 1940s to the 80s.

This selection of pictures have come from the family of two Garrick stalwarts, Patricia and Gordon Chadwick. We hope you enjoy them.

The Wishing Well presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1949.

The Wishing Well presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1949. Photo: Submit

Libel presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1953.

Libel presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1953. Photo: Submit

Quality Street presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1955.

Quality Street presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1955. Photo: Submit

Seagulls Over Sorrento presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1956.

Seagulls Over Sorrento presented by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group in 1956. Photo: Submit

