The Lawrence Hotel held the title of Best Dog Friendly Hotel for the second year running and beat off rivals to be named as the winner in the Lancashire Perfect Stay section.

Owner Michael Huckerby said they were ‘ honoured and blown away’ to win two awards, adding: “ Holding the title of best dog friendly business for a second year running is amazing and to top it off winning the award for perfect stay made our night extra special. The award is testament to the hard work the team do day in and day out.”

A very proud pooch! Hetty, who belongs to Michael Huckerby, the owner of The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham, with the two awards the hotel received at the Lancashire Tourism Awards which are Best Dog Friendly Hotel for the second year running and Perfect Stay Lancashire

Michael came to Padiham almost five years ago and his transformation of the former b and b into the Lawrence has put Padiham and Lancashire on the map. He left his role running an advertising agency in New York to open The Lawrence which came into being almost by accident when Michael ended up in Padiham while on his way to visit a friend in Clitheroe.

An expert in the hospitality industry, Michael has a real eye for what will be a success. He spotted the potential of Manchester’s Northern Quarter way before it got off the ground and his restaurant, Simple, was one of the first to open there. Michael bought the former B&B and four neighbouring properties to create The Lawrence and he ploughed thousands into transforming the 200 year old grade two listed building into a boutique hotel with 14 design led bedrooms, meeting spaces and wedding facilities. Now a destination hotel that attracts around 10,000 visitors a year from all over the world guests regularly travel from Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and around 20 per cent come from Bolton. The Lawrence hosts around 40 weddings a year, 30 baby showers and regular comedy nights and drag queen shows.