RibFest returns next week with stellar line-up including Britain’s Got Talent singer Ella Shaw

RibFest returns next week with stellar line-up, including Britain’s Got Talent singer, Ella Shaw.
By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:53 BST

The event runs from Wednesday to Sunday featuring jazz and a Springsteen tribute, with all concerts taking place in Ribchester Village Hall at 7-30pm.

Peter Rabbitts, RibFest chairperson, said: “We want to manage a sustainable festival, showcasing our village. We aim to provide quality, affordable entertainment, accessible to all strands of the community.”

Ribble Valley singing sensation Ella Shaw will wow her audience when she plays on the Friday. From classical training to musical theatre productions, a pop TV career at a young age to now owning a performing arts school for children. Ella’s natural talent and musical proficiency become instantly apparent to all who see her perform. Having recently toured with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Ella gained national acclaim while still a teenager after impressing judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Bruce Springsteen performs at Barclays Center on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
    The Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band opens proceedings on Wednesday while Thursday sees Ribfest go acoustic with The Black Feathers. This husband and wife duo has built up a loyal following in the UK with their brand of folk/American.

    Saturday is another big RibFest day, with a free outdoor event Rock on the Rec, featuring local cover bands and a family–friendly vibe, spanning the afternoon and evening, and raising funds for Ribchester Rovers Football Club. Then, as an evening indoor alternative, fans can celebrate The Essence of Springsteen tribute.

    RibFest concludes on the Sunday in traditional fashion, with an evening recital of classical music by Trio Volant, a woodwind ensemble based in the North-West.

    For tickets, contact [email protected] or 07592 893423.

