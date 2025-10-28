Marvel’s First Family will soon be landing on Disney Plus 🦸‍♂️📺

Marvel’s First Family is finally coming to streaming.

Pedro Pascal leads the cast of the superhero blockbuster.

But when can you watch it at home on Disney Plus?

Marvel has made the Disney Plus announcement fans have been waiting for. The streaming release date for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally been confirmed.

Audiences turned out in their droves to watch the latest cinematic adventure for the MCU’s First Family during the summer. However, those who have wanted to rewatch or simply couldn’t catch it on the big screen, have faced a long wait for its arrival on Disney’s own platform.

Pedro Pascal is the latest actor to step into the rubbery boots of Mr. Fantastic, while Stranger Things favourite Joseph Quinn is also in the cast. A fan favourite from The Bear also has a key role in the movie.

Fortunately, a date has now been announced for the film’s arrival on Disney Plus. And it is sooner than you might think.

When is Fantastic Four: First Steps out on Disney Plus?

After months of waiting, the streaming release date for Marvel’s latest superhero blockbuster has been confirmed. The movie landed in cinemas back in July, but it has been a long wait to catch it at home.

Disney Plus has finally announced that the film will be available on the platform from next Wednesday (November 5). Talk about a Bonfire Night treat - for those who celebrate it.

Based on previous Marvel releases on the streaming service, it will be available from 8am British time on November 5. For those in US it will be on the platform at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

The film marks the start of a new phase in the MCU, which will build-up to the next two Avengers movies. Starting with Avengers: Doomsday in late 2026 - but there is a new Spider-Man to enjoy first.

The synopsis on Disney Plus reads: “In a retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family must defend the planet.” The cast includes: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson.