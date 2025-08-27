Thunderbolts is finally arriving on Disney Plus 😍

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderbolts is finally coming to Disney Plus.

The Marvel film will be streaming in just a matter of hours.

But when exactly can you watch the film?

Marvel’s latest band of misfits will be crashing onto Disney Plus in just a matter of hours. Thunderbolts is set to be available to stream at home after months of waiting.

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour are among the cast of the MCU team-up film. It was released to acclaim in cinemas earlier in the year, but it has taken its sweet time to come to Disney’s streaming platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly can you watch the movie at home? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Thunderbolts out on Disney Plus?

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | MARVEL STUDIOS

The movie is finally set to release on streaming today (August 27). Thunderbolts will be available from 8am British time, based on the usual release schedule for movies landing on Disney Plus.

For American audiences it will start streaming at 3am ET/ 12am PT. So, it will be waiting for you when you wake up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the pandemic, Disney was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Captain America: Brave New World for example flew into cinemas on February 14 but didn’t release on the platform until May 28 - more than three months later.

What is Thunderbolts about?

The synopsis on Disney Plus reads: “An unconventional team of antiheroes embarks on a dangerous mission”. It features characters who have previously appeared in plenty of other MCU projects.

Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova, having first played the character in Black Widow. Sebastian Stan resumes his role as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyatt Russell is back as John Walker / U.S. Agent, having played the role in the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Olga Kurylenko is Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster.

Lewis Pullman plays Robert "Bob" Reynolds, while Geraldine Viswanathan is Mel. David Harbour is back as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.