The announcement this week that the Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s reunion will take place on Friday, September 15th, will be welcome news to hundreds of people who flock to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be held at the prestigious Burnley Mechanics venue for the first time ever. The last reunion was held in June, 2019 at Mr Green’s nightspot in Burnley and that was also the planned venue for the 2020 reunion which was due to be held in June that year. But when Covid-19 hit the reunion was called off.

Revellers at the last Cat's Whiskers reunion held in 2019

Most Popular

Held to celebrate the heyday of one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs, the event has been organised by Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley who are both well known DJs in the area. The duo will be on the decks at the reunion along with a special guest DJ to be announced.

Chris said: ““People have been asking for months when we are organising another one so I know there is a lot of excitement already for this event which we anticipate will be a sell out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are due to go on sale in the next few weeks and will be available both online and at the Burnley Mechanics box office. Details of the event will also be posted on the Cat’s Whiskers facebook page.