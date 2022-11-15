The search is on to find the perfect venue for a reunion next year to celebrate the heyday of an iconic Burnley nightclub.

The last reunion, in honour of the Cat's Whiskers, which was located at the foot of Centenary Way, was held in 2019 when around 200 people danced the night away to hits from the 60s,70s and 80s.

Sadly the pandemic put paid to any subsequent events but the popular get together, organised by well known local DJ, Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, should hopefully be back in 2023.

Here are some cracking photos, taken by Express photographer Kelvin Stuttard, at the 2019 reunion.

