The front display window at Charlatte’s coffee shop was smashed at around 3-40am, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage, which forced the shop to close for the day.

The window is boarded up and owner Charlotte Forrester and her staff have posted a huge love heart on the hoarding with the defiant message ‘open as usual.’

Charlatte's owner Charlotte Forrester (right) with coffee shop assistant Katie Broomfield and the sign they posted in defiance of vandals who smashed their shop window in the early hours of yesterday morning

This is the second time in two months the business has been targeted since it opened in October. At the beginning of December intruders broke in and helped themselves to cash and tips left for staff.

Charlotte said: “It does appear that we are being targeted now and a few people have said the same thing as this has happened twice.

“Another shop has some CCTV footage but it is quite far away. After the past few months we were just getting back to normal and had got past the dreaded January too and now this.”

Charlotte is now looking into installing shutters on the premises in St James Street but this would require planning permission as the building is listed and this could take some time.

The aftermath at Charlatte's after vandals smashed the front window of the coffee shop in St James Street, Burnley

Barista Charlotte worked for Costa Coffee for six years before making the decision to open her own coffee shop. Customers have flocked to the cafe and Charlotte has thanked them all for their loyalty, support and words of encouragement.

