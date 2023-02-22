35 images of brilliant Burnley fans roaring their side on in the Lions' Den

The Clarets have travelled in their numbers so far in 2023 with long distance trips to Swansea , Bournemouth, Ipswich , Norwich and Luton already negotiated.

The next few on the road — ahead of the international break next month — are a little bit kinder in terms of mileage, with Blackpool, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers on the horizon, with the latter dependant on the pair’s fortunes in the Emirates FA Cup.