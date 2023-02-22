News you can trust since 1877
35 images of brilliant Burnley fans roaring their side on in the Lions' Den

Burnley supporters were loud and proud once again as more than a thousand descended on The Den at Millwall for a Tuesday night clash in the Championship.

By Dan Black
2 minutes ago

The Clarets have travelled in their numbers so far in 2023 with long distance trips to Swansea, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Norwich and Luton already negotiated.

The next few on the road — ahead of the international break next month — are a little bit kinder in terms of mileage, with Blackpool, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers on the horizon, with the latter dependant on the pair’s fortunes in the Emirates FA Cup.

Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer in Bermondsey?

Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Millwall v Burnley - Tuesday 21st February 2023 - The Den - London

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

