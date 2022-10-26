The Burnley barista cut her teeth in the globally loved chain six years ago but says her customers are forgoing the big brand to support her own independent coffee shop, Charlatte’s, which opened in St James’ Street in the town centre on Monday.

Charlotte Forrester’s new venture serves up specialty teas and coffees, including seasonal flavours like pumpkin and gingerbread, plus milkshakes, pies, homemade sandwiches and paninis, as well as cakes and biscuits.

The 42-year-old said: “It’s a local friendly coffee shop. It has a good vibe and we love seeing everybody. It’s a nice environment.”

The business is a family affair, says Charlotte, whose mum Carole Forrester helped her lift the shop off the ground, while her daughter-in-law Katie Broomfield helps her run it as the manager.

Carole was also the one who gave her the inspiration to go for it, with Charlotte saying: “My mum said, ‘Why don’t you just set your own coffee shop up.

“So I thought I’d do it myself as I had the following. We only started it on August 25th.”

Just two months later, Charlotte opened the doors officially for the first time to a whole host of customers looking for their caffeine fix.

“We were really busy [on Monday]. I wasn’t expecting that.

“Customers have followed me from Costa. I have people coming from Bacup and they’re following us. There has been a lot of loyalty and support.”

She hopes the love from her already well-established customer base will help her new business thrive despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, saying: “It’s worrying times but you have to take a chance. We want to get bigger and better, and this is just the start.

“I want to thank people for their support. We’ve had flowers, chocolates and a bottle of Prosecco from our customers. It’s been well nice. They’re all really impressed and have been congratulating us.

“You get people who come everyday. Some are lonely and we make them feel welcome, both Katie and I.

"It’s not just about the coffee.”

Charlatte’s is open Monday to Saturday from 7-30am to 4-30pm.

(l-r) Katie Broomfield, Isla Heap, Lea Barlow and owner of Charlatte's Charlotte Forrester. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Exterior of Charlatte's Coffee Shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Manager of Charlatte's Katie Broomfield. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Inside Charlatte's Coffee Shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard