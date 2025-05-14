The next step in the appeal by the owners of a controversial Burnley nightclub's bid to overturn the revocation of its premises licence will take place next month.

In February Burnley Council's Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee made the decision after a request from Lancashire Police to review the certificate for Proj3kt in Hammerton Street. The submission was under the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm licensing objectives.

Shortly afterwards Proj3kt's owners, Jason and Rebecca McQuoid, of Mode Property confirmed they would seek to overturn the decision at the magistrates court. Now, the first stage of that appeal - a case management hearing- has been scheduled at Burnley Magistrates on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm. The date of the actual appeal is likely to be listed at this hearing. Proj3kt is still operating pending the final decision of the appeal.

In a statement in February the McQuoid's said: "We are obviously extremely disappointed that the committee chose this decision, and we will be appealing it. Only seven per cent of the documented incidents over a two year period were related to violent disorder from our customers - the remainder is from people out on the streets. I speak for all the licensed premises in Burnley when I say that our night time economy needs better policing numbers and a schedule to fit how the town operates now."

In 2023 the nearby Mode nightclub, run by the same operator, had its licence revoked and closed soon afterwards.

The sub-committee's chairman Coun. Anne Kelly told the meeting, after it voted to revoke the club's licence: "The committee feel that all four of the licensing objectives have not been upheld at Proj3kt nightclub. In relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, the committee are extremely concerned about the level of violent behaviour in and around Proj3kt night club.

"The committee accept that there is evidence of the misuse and sale of illegal substances at Proj3kt nightclub. The committee also accept there is evidence of the sale of alcohol to those who are underage. This includes evidence of a 13-year-old child gaining access."