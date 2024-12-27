Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A damning police report has described a Burnley nightspot as ‘the top licensed premises in East Lancashire for reports of violent crime.’

Burnley Council has now received an application from Lancashire Constabulary for a review of the premises licence of Projekt. The application has been submitted on the grounds that the licensing objectives regarding the Prevention of Crime and Disorder and the Protection of Children from Harm are not being upheld at the premises in Hammerton Street.

In the report a spokesman for Lancashire Police states: “It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or worse.”

From December 1st, 2023, to March 2nd, 2024, there were eight incidents recorded on the Police Innkeeper system (Licensed Premises Administration System) against the premises which equates to 2.6 incidents per month, the report goes on to state. From March 2nd this year to December 17th there have been over 80 incidents, around 10 a month, which is almost a 300% increase in incidents linked to the premises since the closure of Mode nightclub in the town. The premises licence holder for Projekt is Mode Property Limited.

Mode nightclub in Burnley had its premises licence revoked following a review hearing by the Burnley Licensing Committee in September last year. This decision was appealed by Mode Property Limited and they continued to operate pending the appeal until March 2nd this year when the venue closed. The appeal was dismissed on May 15th.

The police say they believe the problems associated with Mode nightspot have now been transferred to Projekt. Analysis from the Lancashire Violent Crime Reduction Network shows that Projekt is now the top licensed premises in East Lancashire for reports of violent crime, despite only being open for a few hours over the weekend when compared to other premises that are open every day, and often from 9am, until up to midnight.

Projekt has a licence to open from 9am to 6-30am every day but only operates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and is open until 6am on Saturday and Sunday mornings, the only pub/club in Burnley to open this late. Police reports show that the overwhelming majority of incidents that occur at the premises happen between 3am and 6am, when all other premises have either closed or are closing and this is the only venue left open in the town centre. The majority of incidents predominately concern allegations of assaults and incidents of public disorder with fighting in the street, often identified by CCTV monitoring.

These include an incident on April 21st this year at 6-48am where CCTV captured up to seven males fighting in the street who had taken their belts off and were using them as weapons. Another from July 20th at 4am records police receiving calls from staff at Projekt reporting around 10 aggressive males fighting with doorstaff and throwing bottles at security. In another incident staff reported two males arguing with one of them walking around with a piece of wood embedded with nails.

Other incidents reported to the police include allegations that underage children have been inside the venue. One allegation was received in late September where a member of the public reported that their 13 year old son and two of his friends, aged 14 and 15, had gone to Burnley town centre and entered two bars, including Projekt, and been served alcohol.

Police have also received information concerning drug use in the premises and this includes evidence seen by officers whilst inside the premises conducting compliance visits. The premises licence requires that CCTV must be installed in the premises and that footage must be presented to the police upon request. But the report states that, despite repeated requests, the footage has still not been presented to the police.

Members of the public, interested parties, and responsible authorities are invited to view the application and related documentation on the council’s website at www.burnley.gov.uk/liveapplications

Alternatively, they can inspect the documents at the Burnley Borough Council Contact Centre, Parker Lane, Burnley, BB11 2DT, during regular office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm).