Burnley cat owner sends out warning after her pet shot with air rifle in Manchester Road area of town
The six-year-old cat was attacked on Friday, December 13th, between 5-50pm and 6-50pm in the Manchester Road/ Glen View Road/ Reynolds Street area of the town.
The injured pet managed to limp home and was rushed to an emergency vets who were forced to amputate its leg, which had a bullet lodged in it and was fractured in several places. The owner, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “What makes this even more distressing is the fact that someone did this deliberately as he was shot at close range.
“This has left us heartbroken to think that someone has gone out to harm a defenceless animal. What if they do it again but miss and hit a child?”
After learning that another cat was shot in the area in August, and had to be put to sleep as its injuries were so severe, the pet owner has posted leaflets through doors and put up posters to warn people. The incident has also been reported to the police and RSPCA.
The owner added: “We just want to raise awareness that this is happening so that people can keep an eye on their pets and also be on the lookout for the culprit.”
An appeal has also gone out for anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage, who have may have seen anything suspicious, to report it to the police quoting crime reference number LC-20241214-0448