To showcase the incredible generosity of compassionate individuals and businesses, the Burnley Express shared a daily act of kindness from December 1st to Christmas Eve.
1. Day 1
Caring Jessica Holt spent months putting together make-up bags and gift sets for the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal. Jessica, who is part of the governance team at the Calico Group, began buying make-up, bath sets and other pamper treats for teenage girls when she heard they were often in short supply among the many generous donations. Collecting and buying gifts since June, Jessica was able to donate 30 make-up bags, which include eye shadow palettes, make up sponges and lip glosses, and 24 gift bags. Family, friends and former classmates rallied to help after Jessica put out an appeal on social media and she was ‘overwhelmed’ to receive £180 in cash towards the gifts. Photo: NA
2. Day 2
Over 50 selection boxes sent from caring Burnley schoolgirl Mia Jarrold will be cheering up children who have to spend Christmas in hospital. Mia (11) who goes to Blessed Trinity RC College, spent £20 of her own spending money on the treats and also had many donated. They will be delivered to the children’s ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital in time for Christmas Day. After spending time in hospital herself at Christmas Mia was keen to bring some joy to other children facing time away from their families. Recently crowned Miss Junior Teen at the Endeavour UK pageant, Mia is a regular charity fundraiser and also a keen environmental campaigner, starting with her own litter picking group. Photo: NA
3. Day 3
A Burnley pub is calling on its customers to help spread a little cheer to people facing loneliness this Christmas. The Royal Butterfly is encouraging pub-goers to write cards to someone in hospital, a nursing home or a community group. It will provide a list of recipients and will deliver the Christmas cards on until Sunday, December 15th. Photo: NA
4. Day 4
Burnley’s Tesco store made sure the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal had a magical start… by donating over £1,000 worth of toys and gifts. The presents were handed over by Buddy the Elf, aka Mukhtar Mirza, the store’s community champion, who said: “We are delighted to make this presentation to such a marvellous project. “We want to support local causes and the Christmas Present Appeal is absolutely fantastic, bringing so much joy to children across the borough.” Photo: NA
