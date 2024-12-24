2 . Day 2

Over 50 selection boxes sent from caring Burnley schoolgirl Mia Jarrold will be cheering up children who have to spend Christmas in hospital. Mia (11) who goes to Blessed Trinity RC College, spent £20 of her own spending money on the treats and also had many donated. They will be delivered to the children’s ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital in time for Christmas Day. After spending time in hospital herself at Christmas Mia was keen to bring some joy to other children facing time away from their families. Recently crowned Miss Junior Teen at the Endeavour UK pageant, Mia is a regular charity fundraiser and also a keen environmental campaigner, starting with her own litter picking group. Photo: NA