Councillors will on Thursday consider the applications for the Mode and Proj3kt entertainment venues in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

Refusal of the applications could lead to their closure.

Mode nightclub, Hammerton Street, Burnley

The two applications are on behalf of the nightspots owners Rebecca and Jason McQuoid.

The police have objected to both applications on the grounds that they have concerns that the transfers will undermine licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder.

Mrs McQuoid had rejected the police claims and ‘ridiculous’ and not relevant to a simple administrative process.

The police objection to the transfer of the Mode venue says: “The police believe that the licensing objectives are being undermined at Mode and we are seeing the following:

frequent breaches of licensing conditions that, if progressed, could constitute a criminal offence.

this includes failure to provide CCTV to police.

regular incidents of crime and disorder which has led to serious injury to customers.

reports of drug dealing and drug use at the venue.

children being allowed entry to the venue.

concerns over welfare of people attending the venue.

Their objection to the transfer for Projekt says: “The police believe that the licensing objectives are being undermined at Proj3kt, namely around:

vulnerable children being victims or offenders in violent crime offences at the venue which subsequently undermines the licensing objective of protection of children from harm.

concerns raised around drug use/drug dealing at the venue.

issues around crime and disorder from staff/doorstaff which also undermines the licensing objective of public safety.

Documents for the committee meeting say the premises licences both clubs lapsed on May 30.

Mrs McQuoid said: “The police objections are ridiculous.

“They are irrelevant to a simple administrative procedure.

“This is not about problems in the past it is about a new premises licence holder and what happens in the future.

“We are in talks with the police to find a premises licence holder acceptable to them.

“The clubs will continue to operate.

“We wanted to transfer the premises licence to my husband’s company Mode Property Ltd. We are prepared to amend the application.”