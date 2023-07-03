Brad Pounder, Julian Smith and Liam Kilbride have taken the family-friendly event in Burnley from strength to strength over the years, with 2023 promising new additions, including Birds of Prey and the new 20-man Royal Rumble Wrestling show.

The fun kicks off with a parade at 11am from the Hare and Hounds pub with the festival opening at noon at Queen Street Recreation Ground.

Brad said: “More tickets have gone out this year than ever before. More people are interested in the festival. We’ve kept the ticket and drink prices the same and entry for kids is still free. The parade is bigger and there is more stuff going on so we’re hoping it’s going to be the best one yet”.

Liam Kilbride, Brad Pounder and Julian Smith, organisers of Briercliffe Festival.

Among those new to the festival and helping to build its muscle this year is the Lancashire Wrestling Federation, which will host its first ever outdoor show. Birds of Prey will join the programme for the first time while The Hatch Grill & Waffle House and Williams Bar pizza truck are the new faces on the festival’s foodie scene.

DJ Kev Riley will start the party at the Hare & Hounds, with VIPs Bertie Bee and Paw Patrol mascots joining the parade fanfare, which Brad says "is always busy and worth a watch."

Burney fundraising group, Support After Suicide, will have a special float in the parade. The group is fundraising for counselling sessions specialising in suicide bereavement at Pendleside Hospice and Church On The Street. The town’s local amateur football teams will also have a float each.

The event will also fly the flag for four other good causes - HAPPA, Guide Dogs, Pendleside Hospice and East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust – which will all host stalls.

Paw Patrol characters at the Briercliffe Festival procession.

Not forgetting all the traditional activities to keep smiles on faces, there will be a fun fair, live music, inflatables, carnival games, food and craft stalls, and a beer tent.