The owners of a controversial Burnley nightclub, which had its premises licence revoked by councillors on Friday, are to appeal the decision.

Burnley Council's sub committee made the decision under the Licensing Act 2003 after a request from Lancashire Police to review the certificate for Proj3kt in Hammerton Street. Their submission was under the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm licensing objectives.

Owners Jason and Rebecca McQuoid, of Mode Property Ltd, have confirmed they will seek to overturn the decision at the magistrates court. And in a statement to the Burnley Express they condemned the police over a lack of officers in Burnley town centre at night.

They said: "We are obviously extremely disappointed that the committee chose this decision, and we will be appealing it. Only seven per cent of the documented incidents over a two year period were related to violent disorder from our customers - the remainder is from people out on the streets. I speak for all the licensed premises in Burnley when I say that our night time economy needs better policing numbers and a schedule to fit how the town operates now. We cannot police the streets. The door supervisors are restricted by their insurance, they are unable to leave the premises to deal with anything happening on the street, and there is just no police presence after 1am, and that leaves the whole town vulnerable.

"Late night premises are being targeted up and down the country because they are being made to not only control their venue but the vicinity and streets around. We have spoken to the police commissioner on this matter and hope to campaign to change the archaic police schedules which means that our night time economy is left with no police presence to ensure a safe and enjoyable night out."

In 2023 the nearby Mode nightclub, run by the same operator, had its licence revoked and closed soon afterwards. The sub-committee's chairman Coun. Anne Kelly told the meeting, after it voted to revoke the club's licence: “The committee feel that all four of the licensing objectives have not been upheld at Projekt nightclub.

"In relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, the committee are extremely concerned about the level of violent behaviour in and around Projekt night club. The committee accept that there is evidence of the misuse and sale of illegal substances at Projekt nightclub. The committee also accept there is evidence of the sale of alcohol to those who are underage. This includes evidence of a 13-year-old child gaining access."

The police have been approached for comment.