Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have revoked the premises licence for a controversial town centre nightclub Proj3kt.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council's Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee made the decision after a request from Lancashire Police to review the certificate for the Hammerton Street venue.

Their submission was under the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm licensing objectives. The hearing on Monday, and then today, following an adjournment, debated evidence from the police and the club's owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projekt, Hammerton Streey, Burnley.

In 2023, the nearby Mode nightclub, run by the same operators as Proj3kt, had its licence revoked and closed soon afterwards.

The sub-committee's chair, Coun. Anne Kelly told the meeting after it voted to revoke the club's licence: "The decision of the committee is one of revocation of the premises licence. The committee have determined that revocation of the premises licence is the appropriate step for the promotion of the licensing objectives. The committee feel that all four of the licensing objectives have not been upheld at Proj3kt nightclub.

"In relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, the committee are extremely concerned about the level of violent behaviour in and around Proj3kt nightclub. This includes incidents involving door staff that had been hired by Proj3kt.

"The committee accept that there is evidence of the misuse and sale of illegal substances at Proj3kt nightclub. The committee also accept there is evidence of the sale of alcohol to those who are underage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to the high level of violent crime in and around the night club, the committee are concerned about Proj3kt nightclub’s failures to address the multiple issues raised by the fire service in respect of fire safety.

"In relation to public nuisance, the committee refer to the evidence of environmental health about the level of noise from Proj3kt nightclub being a statutory nuisance, resulting in an abatement notice being served.

"They also express their concern about the impact of the violent disorder on the street outside on the public.

"Finally, in relation to the protection of children from harm, the committee accept that there is evidence of underage people being in Proj3kt nightclub and consuming alcohol. This includes evidence of a 13-year-old child gaining access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The committee feel this is the appropriate step for the promotion of the licensing objectives. The committee have therefore concluded that revocation is the only appropriate action to uphold the licensing objectives."

Coun. Kelly told the club's owners: "You have a right of appeal to the magistrates court within 21 days of receipt of the written decision of this committee."