Traditional village pubs seem to be like gold dust these days, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite and people appear to be going out socialising less and less.

But one pub that is bucking the trend is The Crooked Billet in Worsthorne. A quintessential village pub in every sense of word, the success of the Crooked Billet is down to the dedication of landlady Alison Leigh who describes it as her ‘baby.’

She first worked at the pub when she was just 17, starting as a Saturday girl. After spending some time abroad Alison resumed her role back behind the bar and even ran the place on what was a temporary basis for over a year. She then left the hospitality industry completely but, after hearing that the Billet, which had closed down, was on the market, Alison told her husband Paul they had to buy it. Alison said: “I have such a strong connection to this place, it was a no brainer for me.”

Hospitality Heroes: Alison Leigh, the owner of The Crooked Billet in Worsthorne is the latest to feature in our series putting on the spotlight on bars and venues and Burnley

They made the purchase in 2012 and since then the couple have built up a strong trade with some fiercely loyal customers. Alison said: “We have some fantastic customers, many of them from Worsthorne but also some who come from the surrounding area, sometimes two or three times a week.”

Keeping abreast of what customers want is the key to success Alison believes. The pub hosts regular quiz nights and music events that are a real pull for customers. They also run regular coaches to home and away games for Clarets fans with pie and peas on offer too.

“You have to move with the times and promote the business constantly, “ said Alison. “You can’t stand still in this trade. The job is 24/ 7. When I’m not here I will be at home checking on stock, accounts and prices.

“So many pubs have been put out of business by rising utility bills and the cost of stock constantly going up. I feel so sorry for managers who have to pay rent on top of those bills, I don’t know how they survive.”

The Crooked Billet in Worsthorne is the latest pub to feature in our Hospitality Heroes series

Alison, who has two sons, Alex, who has just celebrated his 18th birthday and Louka, almost 15, believes the presence of a traditional landlord and landlady reassures customers, adding: “Customers like to be able to see whoever is in charge of running a pub.”

With a team of 15 staff, Alison is prepared to do any job she would expect them to do. “You have to be prepared to get stuck into whatever needs doing, from cleaning the toilets to mopping floors, “ said Alison. “I never take holidays at the busy times so I am here every Christmas and Easter.”