A town centre night club the police allege is a magnet for violence and drug dealing has had its premises licence revoked at the second time of asking.

The decision means Mode in Hammerton Street, Burnley, will have to stop operating.

It follows a police objection on grounds of public safety and prevention of crime and disorder.

The ruling by Burnley Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee is the second time the police have tried to close the club.

Burnley town centre nightclub Mode has been shut down after its premises licence was revoked.

In July, a previous bid to shut it and its sister nightspot in Hammerton Street, Projekt, failed on procedural grounds.

The premises licences for both clubs were transferred to joint owner Jason McQuoid’s company Mode Property Ltd allowing the clubs to stay open.

Lancashire Police East division’s licensing sergeant Gary Hennighan had alleged the two night spots had become magnets for drug dealing and violence.

Now after a full day meeting held largely in private on Wednesday, September 6th, the councillors on the committee agreed to revoke the licence for Mode at a second session the following morning.

The hearing did not discuss the licence for Projekt.

A Burnley Council spokesperson said: “A meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee has agreed to revoke the premises licence for Mode nightclub.

“This followed an application by Lancashire Police for a review of the premises licence following concerns around the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

“The committee found that there was a persistent pattern of behaviour that showed a lack of compliance.

“The committee also found that a consistent disregard of rules, together with the undermining of licensing objectives, clearly suggested that those managing the premises were unable to do so properly and safely.”

Sgt Hennighan said: “I don’t take any pleasure in reviewing venues but there is a history of repeated breaches of licence and frequent incidents of violence at Mode.

“Efforts to work with the club have been frustrating.

“My colleagues attend this club far too often when they could be dealing with other incidents and victims of serious assaults have been let down due to failures in providing CCTV evidence”

Mr McQuoid’s wife Rebecca – the designated premises supervisor at both clubs – in July rejected the police claims as “ridiculous”.